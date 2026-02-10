Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has increased his personal stake in Vodafone Idea through open market purchases in four tranches between January end and first week of February .

Birla purchased 22.1 million shares on January 30, 18.8 million shares on February 1, t4.5 million shares on February 2, and 14.2 million shares on February 3 taking his cumulative acquisition to 59.6 million shares for a total outlay of Rs 66.18 crore across tranches.

What does shareholding data reflect?

Shareholding data as of December 31, 2025 showed Birla individually holding a 0.02% stake in Vodafone Idea, while the promoter and promoter group together owned 25.57% of the company.

Public shareholders held the remaining 74.43%, including 49% by the government of India through conversion of debt to equity in various lots over the past three years. Birla’s holding after the latest buys now amounts to 0.07%.

The marginal but symbolic increase in Birla’s direct ownership and signals promoter confidence in the company, analysts said. The distressed telco during its fiscal third quarter earnings call unveiled its recovery roadmap detailing efforts to strengthen its capital structure and expand network investments.

The stake purchase also reinforces the commitment articulated by the promoter group during the same earnings call, when management reiterated its willingness to support Vodafone Idea’s turnaround journey. “We have invested Rs 27,000 crore in last few years.

That itself gives a message that (the) promoters always have remained confident, they’ve invested and would make sure that if there is a need, they support (the) company,” Sushil Agarwal, Group CFO, Aditya Birla Group had said.

Vodafone Idea’s three-year revival strategy

During the earnings presentation, Vodafone Idea had outlined a three-year revival strategy backed by a planned Rs 45,000 crore investment programme aimed at restoring network competitiveness and improving customer experience. The company has been prioritising investments in radio access network expansion, coverage parity in priority circles, capacity augmentation and deeper indoor coverage.

Management has also indicated plans to scale its 5G footprint across additional cities and explore opportunities in fixed wireless access to compete more effectively with peers. In a recent report, analysts at Emkay Global said recent regulatory relief on adjusted gross revenue liabilities has materially improved Vodafone Idea’s financial viability.

“The Union Cabinet’s decision to freeze AGR dues of ~Rs 87,700 crore, allow long-term staggered repayment till FY41, and initiate reassessment (including potential interest/penalty reversal) materially reduces near-term cash outflows and insolvency risk. This meaningfully improves VI’s ability to operate as a going concern and invest in the network,” Emkay analysts noted.

They added that with the freezing of dues, the net present value of the AGR dues drops to Rs500bn, versus Rs870bn earlier, with a further scope for reduction in liabilities in case of a favourable outcome of recalculation and reconciliation.

However, the brokerage cautioned that the company’s long-term recovery will hinge on its ability to execute network expansion effectively.

Vodafone Idea shares dipped 0.86% on Tuesday on the Bombay Stock Exchange at Rs 11.48 per share at end of trading hours.