Biocon has signed a licence agreement with Janssen Sciences Ireland to commercialise Yesintek, its proposed biosimilar to Stelara, in nine additional markets. The company announced the deal in a statement to the exchanges.

The agreement takes effect immediately. The statement did not disclose financial terms or a launch timeline.

Yesintek’s 9 new markets

The licence applies to Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and Kazakhstan. Stelara is the brand name for ustekinumab, a biologic drug made by Janssen.

According to the company, the new rights will let it offer an affordable treatment option to patients with autoimmune diseases in these countries.

Earlier Janssen deals

The latest deal adds to arrangements Biocon announced previously with Janssen. Those earlier agreements fixed market entry dates for Yesintek in the United States, and separately in Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan. With this licence, the product now has defined entry rights across a wide set of regions.

Yesintek vs Stelara

Yesintek is a human interleukin-12 and interleukin-23 antagonist. It works by disrupting the signalling that these two proteins mediate in immune-related diseases. The company said the product has been approved for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

The reference brand, Stelara, recorded worldwide sales of $6.08 billion in 2025, the statement said, citing figures reported by Johnson & Johnson.

Regulatory approvals pending

Biocon said product launches in all the countries and regions remain subject to regulatory approval. That means the licence clears the way for commercialisation but does not on its own allow sales to begin. The company also carried its standard forward-looking statement, noting that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the release.

ALSO READ Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 capacity to jump 33% as flights shift to Navi Mumbai

About Biocon

Biocon is a publicly listed company, trading since 2004, that develops biosimilars, generic formulations and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients. It was founded in Bengaluru in 1978 by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who remains its executive chairperson. The group’s main therapeutic areas are diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases, and its research services arm is the separately listed Syngene International. In December 2025, Biocon announced that it would fully integrate its biosimilars subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, as a wholly owned unit, valuing it at $5.5 billion.

Biocon share price today

Biocon’s share price decreased by 0.44% as of early trade on October 26. The company’s share price decreased 15.79% in the past month. Biocon’s share price further decreased by 9.33% in the last year.