Biocon has announced major leadership changes following the business overhaul. Siddharth Mittal, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective from March 31, 2026.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon, said that Mittal will now transition to another leadership role within the Biocon Group

Shreehas Tambe, who was heading Biocon Biologics as CEO and MD, has been announced as the new MD and CEO of unified Biocon. He will assume leadership of the company on April 1, 2025.

Biocon underwent a significant overhaul last year when it absorbed Biocon Biologics as a subsidiary amid speculation about the latter’s IPO.

Who is Shreehas Tambe

Shreehas Tambe has been associated with Biocon Group for about 30 years. He joined the company as a management trainee and climbed the corporate ladder to the top through successive leadership roles.

Prior to becoming Biocon Biologics MD and CEO in 2022, Shreehas served as COO and Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics. Before that, he led the worldwide expansion of the company’s insulin business. Shreehas began his career in Research & Development and holds 61 patents, according to the company document.

“With the integration of our generics and biosimilars businesses, we are creating a uniquely positioned, globally scaled biopharma enterprise. Shreehas has been at the forefront of this transformation, leading several strategic milestones, including the acquisition and integration of the Viatris biosimilars business and the expansion of our global footprint”, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a statement.

Shreehas holds a Master’s degree in Bioprocess Technology from ICT (UDCT), University of Mumbai. He completed his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 1995.

Other leadership changes at Biocon

Additionally, Biocon has announced several other leadership changes.

Mukesh Kamath has tendered his resignation as the company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. He will take up another role within the Biocon Group.

Kedar Narayan Upadhye, who was serving as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Biologics, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Group.

The company has also appointed a new head of Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Chief Technology Officer.