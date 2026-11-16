Biocon has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Pebrilzo (pertuzumab-qcay), a biosimilar of Roche’s Perjeta (pertuzumab), used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer.

The approval strengthens Biocon’s oncology portfolio in the US, taking its total number of approved cancer biosimilars in the country to five.

Pebrilzo is a monoclonal antibody that works by blocking HER2 receptors on cancer cells. The treatment is intended for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

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However, the commercial launch of the drug in the US is expected only in the third quarter of calendar year 2028.

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Biocon strengthens oncology portfolio with fifth biosimilar

Commenting on the development, Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director of Biocon, said the US FDA approval marks another significant milestone in the company’s efforts to expand access to high-quality biosimilars.

“The US FDA approval of PEBRILZO, our biosimilar pertuzumab, marks another significant milestone in Biocon’s journey to expand access to high-quality biosimilars. For patients diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, the burden of the disease extends well beyond the physical challenges, often placing considerable financial strain on patients and their families,” Tambe said.

Biocon gets European recommendation for Pebrilzo

The US approval followed a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in September.

The committee recommended granting marketing authorisation to Biocon’s pertuzumab biosimilar under the Pebrilzo brand name. The drug is available as a 420 mg/14 mL concentrate solution for infusion and is intended to treat HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple stages of the disease in Europe.

Biocon has also entered into a global settlement and licence agreement with Genentech, securing the earliest licensed launch date for Pebrilzo in the US.

Biocon expands oncology pipeline with new biosimilar candidates

Apart from its existing portfolio, Biocon is also developing biosimilars for additional cancer treatments. Its oncology portfolio currently includes Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq).

The company’s development pipeline includes proposed biosimilars for trastuzumab/hyaluronidase, nivolumab and pembrolizumab. These candidates cover HER2-targeted treatments as well as immuno-oncology therapies.