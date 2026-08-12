BimaPay Finsure, a digital lending platform enabling flexible insurance premium payments, plans to more than double its premium financing to ₹2,500 crore in FY27, as affordability remains a key barrier to insurance adoption and renewals among individuals and MSMEs.

The insurtech platform said it is investing in technology and credit infrastructure to strengthen its credit-assessment engine and process a higher volume of policies to achieve the target. It is also strengthening its risk and compliance systems to support the planned scale-up.

Hanut Mehta, CEO, BimaPay said while awareness of health and business protection has grown significantly, the challenge is often the ability to pay a large upfront premium. “We have seen double-digit growth in premium insurance demand across both retail and MSME segments, and our own disbursement numbers reflect that momentum.”

BimaPay recorded more than ₹950 crore in disbursements in FY26, financing over 2.34 lakh insurance policies. The platform enables individuals and businesses to pay premiums through flexible, fully digital EMI options, reducing the need for large upfront payments. BimaPay offers insurance premium financing, surrender value financing and corporate insurance solutions.