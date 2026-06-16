Tata Group-owned BigBasket on Tuesday appointed Amazon veteran Amit Nanda as its CEO, marking the end of a nearly 15-year founder-led run at the online grocery and quick commerce company as competition in the sector reaches a fever pitch.

Nanda, who most recently served as Director of selling partner services at Amazon India, will take over from co-founder Hari Menon. Menon, along with co-founder Vipul Parekh, will continue on the company’s board and mentor the new leadership team.

The leadership transition comes at a critical juncture for BigBasket. Once the undisputed leader in online grocery, the company is now battling rivals Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto in the fast-growing quick commerce segment, where speed, store density and operational efficiency have become key differentiators.

“Amit’s deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead bigbasket for its journey ahead,” Menon said in a statement.

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Tata Group’s intent to strengthen execution

The appointment signals Tata Group’s intent to strengthen execution as the company scales its quick commerce operations. Over the past year, BigBasket has accelerated investments in dark stores and rapid delivery infrastructure while also expanding into newer categories. The company currently operates more than 850 dark stores and plans to add around 250 more this year.

Nanda brings more than two decades of experience across e-commerce, consumer goods and technology. During his stint at Amazon, he worked closely with sellers and marketplace operations, helping scale key business verticals in one of the most competitive digital commerce ecosystems. Industry executives say his operational expertise will be critical as BigBasket seeks to narrow the gap with larger quick commerce rivals.

The competitive intensity in the market has only increased in recent months. Blinkit has outlined plans to expand its dark store network to 3,000 locations by March 2027 from 1,816 currently, while Zepto recently secured a fresh $450 million funding round. Amazon is also doubling down on its quick commerce ambitions through Amazon Now, and Flipkart Minutes is rapidly expanding its footprint across cities.

Despite the fierce competition, BigBasket said it ended FY26 with around 60% revenue growth, underscoring the continued momentum in its business. The company has also been strengthening its leadership bench, recently elevating Seshu Kumar Tirumala as chief operating officer and appointing Arpit Jaiswal as chief growth officer.

The challenge for Nanda will be to translate BigBasket’s strong brand, extensive private-label portfolio and Tata backing into greater market share in a sector where rivals are expanding at breakneck speed.