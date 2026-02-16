Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US-based chipmaker AMD have expanded their partnership to bring state-of-the-art Helios rack-scale AI architecture to India.

As part of the partnership, TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center, and AMD will co-develop a rack-scale AI infrastructure based on AMD’s Helios platform.

TCS, AMD to offer 200 MW AI-ready data center blueprint in India

“Both companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build-outs in India,” TCS said in its regulatory filing.

The Helios platform is designed to support sovereign AI factories and large AI workloads. It will be powered by AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando Vulcano networking cards, and the open ROCm software ecosystem.

The companies said the platform is built to deliver high performance, efficiency, and flexibility for long-term AI deployments.

Partnership will bring AMD’s Helios AI infrastructure to India: Krithivasan

K. Krithivasan, MD and CEOof TCS, said, “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data center engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence.”

ALSO READ AI fears wipe out Rs 4.53 lakh cr from Indian IT stocks in February

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, said, “AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios,’ we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”

TCS share price

The share price of TCS is trading flat in the intraday trade on Monday. The stock however has declined 11.05% in past six months.