Two public-private partnership (PPP) projects under the Centre’s flagship PM MITRA scheme, together expected to attract Rs 20,000 crore of investment in the textile sector, have received the green signal from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), paving the way for the launch of the bidding process.

The PPPAC recently cleared the bid documents for the proposed PM MITRA parks at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Vansi in Gujarat’s Navsari district, sources said.

The two greenfield integrated textile parks will be developed by private developers under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The projects aim to create world-class integrated manufacturing ecosystems spanning the entire textile value chain, attract large-scale private investment and generate significant employment.

Each park is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and generate nearly 100,000 direct and 200,000 indirect jobs. The concession period for both projects has been fixed at up to 50 years.

The Lucknow PM MITRA Park will be developed over 1,000 acres through a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, with equity participation of 49% and 51%, respectively. The project involves an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 1,946.92 crore to create core infrastructure, plug-and-play facilities, common utilities, housing and logistics infrastructure.

The Gujarat park at Vansi in Navsari district will come up over 1,142 acres through a similar joint venture between the Centre and the state government. The project is estimated to cost Rs 3,209 crore, with investments planned in civil infrastructure, common effluent treatment facilities, power infrastructure, commercial facilities and logistics.

During its appraisal, the PPPAC suggested several refinements to strengthen the concession framework before the bid documents were issued.

These included changes to bidder eligibility criteria, mid-term performance assessment milestones, land pricing mechanisms, termination payment provisions, user charge regulations and technical specifications for common infrastructure such as common effluent treatment plants and zero-liquid discharge systems.

The committee also discussed safeguards to ensure sustained project development throughout the concession period rather than allowing developers to front-load revenues through early land monetisation. Project authorities accepted several recommendations, including greater clarity on technical specifications, uniformity in qualification criteria and improved provisions relating to termination payments.

The PM MITRA scheme aims to develop integrated textile parks with world-class infrastructure, plug-and-play manufacturing facilities, common utilities, worker housing, logistics support and skill development centres, helping strengthen India’s position as a global hub for textile and apparel manufacturing.

The PM MITRA parks will be implemented through the PPP model for the first time. Once fully developed, each park is expected to accommodate around 500 industrial units, including both large and small enterprises.