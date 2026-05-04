Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL) reported a 155.82% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1290.47 crore Q4FY26 from Rs 504.45 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations also increased 36.88% YoY at Rs 12310.3 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 8993.37 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the company reported 230.55% increase in its net profit from Rs 390.40 crore reported in Q3FY26

Revenue also increased 45.29% QoQ in Q4FY26 from Rs 8473.10 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Rs 1.40 per share dividend recommended

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share (on a Face Value of Rs 2 per share), which represents a 70% payout on paid-up capital.

BHEL FY26 highlights

For the full financial year FY26, profit came at Rs 1,600.26 crore, up 199.73% from Rs 533.90 crore reported in FY26.

Revenue stood at Rs 33,782.18 crore in FY26, up 19.21% from Rs 28,339.48 crore reported in FY25.

About the company

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The PSU specializes in power equipment like thermal, hydro, gas, nuclear, and solar PV systems, along with transmission, transportation, defense, oil & gas solutions, battery energy storage, and EV chargers.

BHEL share price

The share price of BHEL surged 10.7% in the intraday session following the Q4 announcement. The stock has surged 17.61% in past one week and 36.2% so far this year.