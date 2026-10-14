Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a more than twofold increase in net profit to Rs 820.94 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 374.89 crore in Q1FY27.

BHEL’s Revenue rose 23.81% to Rs 9,300.35 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 7,511.80 crore in Q1FY27.

BHEL said in its release that The Q2 financial statement includes the results of Joint Venture- BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services (BGGTS) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL).

BGGTS is a joint venture with GE Pacific (Mauritius) and was established to repair and service GE-designed gas turbines. while, BCGCL, a joint venture between BHEL and Coal India (CIL), was incorporated in May 2024 to develop a coal-to-chemicals business. Its initial project involves setting up a 2,000-tonne-per-day ammonium nitrate plant using BHEL’s pressurised fluidised bed gasification technology. BHEL holds a 49% stake in BCGCL.

BHEL also has joint ventures with Raichur Power Corporation (RPCL) and NTPC-BHEL Power Projects (NBPPL).

RPCL, a joint venture with Karnataka Power Corporation (KPCL), was incorporated to set up an 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Karnataka. NBPPL, a joint venture with NTPC, was formed to execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for power plants and manufacture power plant equipment.

About BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is a government-owned engineering and manufacturing company incorporated in 1964, with the Government of India holding a 58.17% stake. The company operates in the capital goods sector and provides products, systems and services across power generation, transmission, transportation, defence, aerospace, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

BHEL share price

The share price of BHEL has surged 3.52% in the intraday trading session. The stock has gained 13.64% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis the BHEL shares has increased 57.59%.