Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received an order worth Rs 600 crore to Rs 900 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for setting up synchronous condensers in Gujarat.

The share price of BHEL has gained 2.37% in the intraday trading session.

The company said in its regulatory filing that it received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Power Grid, acting on behalf of its project special purpose vehicle (SPV), for establishing two +300/-200 MVAR synchronous condensers at Kalyanpur in Gujarat.

BHEL order: Scope of work and execution timeline

Under the contract, BHEL will undertake the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the two synchronous condensers.

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The project is associated with the transmission system being developed to integrate power from renewable energy (RE) projects in the Jam Khambhaliya Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Gujarat.

BHEL will have to complete the project within 35 months.

BHEL Q2FY27

Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a more than twofold year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 820.94 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 374.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BHEL’s revenue from operations rose 23.81% to Rs 9,300.35 crore from Rs 7,511.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 financial results also included contributions from its joint ventures, BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals. Following the earnings announcement, BHEL shares gained around 3.5% in intraday trade.

BHEL share price

The BHEL share price has gained 7.79% in the last one week. The stock has increased 7.4% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, BHEL shares have jumped 47.8%.



