BHEL bags order from NHPC for 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said that it has won a prestigious order for the Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works of the country’s largest capacity hydropower project of 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The order for the 12×240 MW project located in Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, has been given to BHEL by NHPC. “BHEL’s scope in the contract envisages design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of the electro-mechanical package including turbines, generators, digital governing systems, static excitation systems, transformers, bus reactors, gas insulated switchgear, outdoor pot yard & switchyard equipment and electrical & mechanical BoPs,” the company said.

It further added that major equipment for the project will be manufactured by BHEL’s plants at Bhopal, Bengaluru, Jhansi and Rudrapur while the execution activities on-site will be carried out by the company’s Power Sector – Eastern Region division, Kolkata.

BHEL has been associated with NHPC for more than 4 decades with the commissioning of the first project – Bairasul (3×60 MW), in 1981. Amongst various other orders, it is presently executing orders for the 850 MW Ratle HEP (J&K) for limited scope of E&M works and renovation and modernisation (R&M) of the 105 MW Loktak HEP (Manipur) for M/s NHPC.

BHEL is a manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,97,000 MW globally. BHEL has a portfolio of over 500 hydroelectric sets with a cumulative capacity of more than 32,000 MW in India and abroad.

Apart from Dibang HEP, BHEL is presently executing hydroelectric projects of 4,200 MW in India and 3,200 MW abroad. “Major ongoing projects include 12×80 MW Polavaram HEP, 4×111 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti, 2×115 MW Lower Sileru HEP in India and 4×225 MW Arun-3 HEP & 2×20 MW Rahughat HEP in Nepal and 6×200 MW Punatsangchhu-I & 6×170 MW Punatsangchhu-II in Bhutan,” it said. BHEL is also carrying out comprehensive R&M of 6 hydro projects (over 650 MW) across the country. Further, the company has diversified into supplying large size Francis type Pump-motors sets for Lift Irrigation Schemes, and is currently executing the Pump–Motor Sets for the lift irrigation project at Kaleswaram, Telangana.

Reacting on the same, Amit Anwani, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, said, “We believe, pickup in thermal power orders and companies focus on diversification in segments such as railways, defence, nuclear, hydro augurs well for the company in long term.”