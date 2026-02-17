Airtel Money, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The company said it has been granted a Certificate of Registration allowing it to commence the business of nonbanking financial institution without accepting public deposits.

“The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 13/02/2026 issued by Reserve Bank of India under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Type II NBFC approval means RBI has registered any company as a non-deposit-taking NBFC that does not handle public funds. The approval allows a company to operate legally under a lighter regulatory framework.

RBI issues standard disclaimer while granting registration

The company also disclosed a mandatory disclaimer issued by the RBI while granting the registration.

According to the disclosure, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position and the financial soundness of the company.

RBI will also not take responsibility for the accuracy of statements or representations made by the company.

Further, RBI does not assure repayment of deposits or discharge of liabilities by the company.

Bharti Airtel Q3FY26

Bharti Airtel in its Q3FY26 saw a decline in its consolidated net profit by about 55% to Rs 6,630.5 crore. India’s second-largest telecom company clocked a quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 53,982 crore, 19.6% higher than Rs 45,129.3 crore it posted in the year-ago period. Airtel’s India revenue grew to Rs 39,226 crore, up 13.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Bharti Airtel share price

The share price of Bahrti Airtel closed in red on Tuesday at Rs 2,021.60, declining 0.38% from the previous day close. The stock has increased 6.83% in past six months.