Bharti Airtel reported a massive 55 per cent profit decline in the third quarter of FY26. The telecom company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,630 crore in Q3 FY26. Its profit in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 14,781 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 31,144 crore in the December quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 57.7 per cent. India’s business EBITDA during the quarter was at Rs 23,676 crore and posted an EBITDA margin of 60.4 per cent.

While Bharti Airtel’s net profit slid substantially during the December quarter, its revenue from operations grew by 19.6 per cent YoY during the same period. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 53,982 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 45,129 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bharti Airtel’s India business reported quarterly revenues of Rs 39,226 crore, growing 13.2 per cent YoY.

“Our balance sheet strength, reinforced by strong cash generation and sustained deleveraging, positions us well to invest in new growth opportunities”, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel Q3 customer base

Bharti Airtel said that its overall customer base stood at 64.5 crore across 15 countries throughout the globe. The company’s customer base in India was 46.6 crore at the end of the quarter. Its India customer base in Q3 FY25 was 41.3 crore, resulting in 12.6 per cent YoY growth.

Airtel Q3 operational growth

“We continue to fortify our leadership in postpaid segment with net additions of 0.62 Mn customers to reach total customer base of 28.1 Mn. Smartphone data customers saw an increase of 20.8 Mn over last one year, 7.7% increase YoY.”, the company said in a statement.

The company said that in the current quarter, it deployed 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations. The company added that in the last three quarters it added 5,457 towers and deployed about 30,000 kilometres of fibre to strengthen digital infrastructure