Telecom major Bharti Airtel posted a 31% year-on-year rise in its Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 8,888 crore against Rs 6,792 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was mainly led by strong momentum in its India and Africa business. On a sequential basis, the company’s bottom line grew around 9% from Rs 8,167 crore in Q1 FY27.

Bharti Airtel’s revenue from operations increased 17% YoY to Rs 60,878 crore compared to Rs 52,145 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, topline rose 4% from Rs 58,539 crore in the trailing quarter.

Bharti Airtel EBITDA rises 18% YoY

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 35,240 crore, expanding 18% YoY from Rs 33,599 in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, EBITDA advanced around 5% against Rs 29,919 posted in the preceding quarter.

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Bharti Airtel India revenue rises 9%

Bharti Airtel’s domestic business revenues came in at Rs 42,308 crore, increasing 9.4% YoY and 2.7% QoQ, underpinned by portfolio premiumization strategy in Mobile alongside momentum in Homes & Airtel Business.

(This is a developing story)