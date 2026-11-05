Bharat Forge reported a 46.44% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 309.82 crore, compared with Rs 211.57 crore in Q2FY26. This marks a turnaround from the net loss of Rs 374.77 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q1FY27).

The company’s revenue rose 20.79% to Rs 4,869.96 crore, compared with Rs 4,031.92 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Bharat Forge’s revenue increased 4.96% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 4,639.94 crore reported in Q1FY27.

Bharat Forge to invest Rs 290 crore in defence subsidiary

Bharat Forge has approved a further investment of up to Rs 290.5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), to fund capital expenditure and product and technology development.

Advertisement

The investment will be funded through proceeds from the company’s Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and completed in one or more tranches by March 31, 2027.

Kalyani Strategic Systems operates in the defence industry, develops and manufactures defence platforms, systems and equipment for domestic and international markets.

Bharat Forge will continue to hold 100% stake in the subsidiary after the investment. The transaction will be carried out on an arm’s length basis and will not require any regulatory approvals.