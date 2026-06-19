Bharat Forge’s wholly owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has entered into a strategic partnership with American military vehicle maker AM General to jointly offer mounted artillery gun systems to armies globally, the company informed stock exchanges.

The partnership was signed at the Eurosatory defence exhibition in Paris on June 18, where AM General is positioned as a leading provider of mobile defence capabilities for military vehicles.

What is the Bharat Forge–AM General Defence partnership about?

According to the filing, the tie-up is aimed at equipping modern armies with compact, ruggedised, all-terrain mounted artillery platforms. The companies said the partnership is intended to support wider allied distribution, positioning the system as an exportable artillery solution for partner nations seeking mobile 155mm firepower capability.

As part of the arrangement, AM General has also put forward a proposal to participate in the United States Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme. The proposal includes development and delivery of a 155mm MTC solution built on KSSL’s existing Mounted Artillery Gun platform, with delivery planned for 2027 if the proposal is down-selected by the US government, the filing added.

How will the Bharat Forge–AM General artillery system be used?

The artillery system in question, referred to as MArG, is built around a 52-calibre 155mm cannon paired with what the companies describe as a patented Soft Recoil Technology recoil-mitigation system, along with automated load-assist and an all-weather fire control suite for both direct and indirect fire.

According to the company, the system is designed to fire a standard high-explosive projectile over a range of 40 kilometres and can carry more than 20 projectiles and propellant charges on board. The companies said the recoil-absorption technology allows for a lighter vehicle and turret compared to conventional artillery systems.

What did Bharat Forge and AM General say about the partnership?

Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said the partnership with AM General reflected confidence in KSSL’s artillery capabilities and its ability to deliver combat-proven solutions for modern warfare requirements.

John Chadbourne, President and CEO of AM General, said the collaboration with KSSL reflected a shared commitment to supporting allied forces, and that integrating the soft recoil technology with AM General’s existing platforms would bring new capabilities to the battlefield.

About KSSL and AM General

KSSL drives the defence business of the Kalyani Group and operates across artillery systems, armoured and protected vehicles, small arms, ammunition, and marine and unmanned platforms.

AM General, based in the United States, manufactures specialised vehicles for military and commercial customers across more than 70 countries, with a product line that includes the HUMVEE and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2.