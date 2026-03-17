Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,011 crore. The company said the new orders span a wide range of defence and technology systems. Major orders include communication equipment, radar warning and jamming systems, fire control systems, electro-optic sights, fire detection and warning systems for fighter aircraft, and high-energy laser systems.

The Navratna defence PSU said in its regulatory filing, “BEL, has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since the last disclosure on February 25.”

BEL: New contracts span communication, radar and laser systems

BEL received orders for automatic train supervision systems, head-up displays, software solutions, jammers, shelters, strategic components, as well as upgrades, spares and services.

The fresh contracts further strengthen the company’s order book and reflect continued demand for indigenous defence electronics and advanced technology systems.

This is the first order received by BEL in March. Before this the company received an order worth Rs 733 crore on February 25 and an order worth Rs 581 crore on February 6.

BEL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per equity share (195%) of face value Rs 1 each for FY26 on February 27.

Bharat Electronics share price

The share price of Bharat Electronics closed in green today gaining 2.67% from the previous day close.

Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on BEL

Motilal Oswal in its recent report maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on BEL with target price ar Rs 520, which implies an upside of 17.93% from the current price.

Motilal Oswal said that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East may lead to higher global defence spending as countries focus more on security and military preparedness.

In this scenario, India’s defence sector is expected to benefit from stronger domestic procurement and rising export opportunities. This is also supported by the government’s push for indigenisation and India’s growing credibility in the global arms market.