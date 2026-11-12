Defence PSU, Bharat Dynamics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 183.48 crore in Q2FY27, declining 15% from Rs 215.88 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Bharat Dynamics’ revenue in Q2FY27 stood at Rs 1,664.14 crore, up 45% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,147.03 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, profit increased 54.46% from Rs 118.79 crore reported in Q1FY27. Revenue nearly tripled quarter-on-quarter from Rs 572.24 crore reported in Q1FY27.

About Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, headquartered in Hyderabad. Incorporated on July 16, 1970, the company was established as a manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

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BDL manufactures a range of defence products, including surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, torpedoes, underwater weapons and other allied defence equipment.

It works in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the development and production of advanced weapon systems.

Bharat Dynamics share price

The share price of Bharat Dynamics declined nearly 4% during the intraday trading session. The stock has declined nearly 20% over the past three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bharat Dynamics shares have declined nearly 29%.