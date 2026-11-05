Berger Paints Q2 FY27 net profit inched up 5% year-on-year to Rs 217 crore as against Rs 206 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, profit saw a sharp fall of 46% from Rs 405 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company said factors pertaining to seasonality and rise in cost of raw materials impacted its profitability.

The paintmaker’s revenue from operations for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 3,200 crore, up 13% YoY compared to Rs 2,827 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its topline contracted nearly 11% from Rs 3,584 crore in the trailing quarter.

Berger Paints EBITDA rises 11%

For the second quarter of FY27, India’s second largest paint manufacturer posted its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 978 crore, climbing 11% YoY compared to Rs 880 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company’ standalone operating profit for Q1 FY27 declined 4.4% as surge in prices of raw materials alongside the launch of a new corporate campaign increased the advertisement expenses for the quarter.

Berger Paints to implement price increase

The company flagged that while its delivered volume and value growth, its margins remain under pressure has full impact of the price increase could not be passed on to customers promptly.

“With no sign of easing of the inflationry trend of raw materials, we will implement further rounds of price increases in November and beyond as and when required, in addition to implementing cost efficiency initiatives to ensure stability of our profit margins,” said Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO of Berger Paints India Limited.

He added that forex volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, raw material supply & price disruptions continue to pose near-term margin risks for the company. Berger Paints said its market share remains stable as of Q2.

For the October-December quarter, the company aims to capture festive-season demand and expand automotive and industrial coatings, waterproofing, CC and wood coatings. As of September 30, 2026, Berger Paints had a retail store network of more than 2,000 stores.

Berger Paints share price

On November 5, the stock of Berger Paints ended on the NSE at Rs 505, up 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 7.7%, while over the past six months, its share price has increased by 6%.