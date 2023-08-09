Bengaluru’s Christ University wins first edition of SAM & Co- NUJS FinTech Moot Court

Bengaluru’s Christ University has emerged as winners at the First edition of the SAM & Co. – NUJS FinTech Moot Court Competition concluded at the NUJS campus in Kolkata. Eighteen leading colleges from across the country participated in the competition and engaged in arguments addressing the challenges associated with regulating private cryptocurrencies.

The final bench was presided over by Hon’ble Justice Aftab Alam (Retd.); Rajshekhar Rao, Sr. Advocate; Gopal Sankaranarayan, Sr. Advocate; Poornima Sampath, Sr. Vice President, Tata Digital; and Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia, Partner and Head-FinTech, SAM & Co.

SAM & Co. offered an internship to each member of the winning team. Internships were also offered to the runner-up, best oralist, researcher, memorial (respondent & claimant) at SAM & Co. offices in Delhi and Bengaluru.

“We are delighted to have concluded the inaugural WB NUJS – SAM FinTech Moot Court Competition which brought together the legal profession, those working in the fintech industry, academics, the student community at NUJS and most of all, participating teams from the top law schools in the country,” said Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia.

“The NUJS-SAM FinTech Moot is a first-of-its kind competition in the emerging area of FinTech law and is a testimony to the NUJS-SAM relationship. The initiative has sparked the interest among students in the challenges associated with virtual and digital transactions,” said Prof (Dr) NK Chakrabarti, Vice Chancellor, NUJS.