BEML reported a 30.94% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 33.33 crore, compared with Rs 48.26 crore in Q2FY26. However, this marks a turnaround from the net loss of Rs 27.02 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q1FY27).

The Navratna PSU reported a 42.01% increase in revenue to Rs 1,191.61 crore, compared with Rs 839.09 crore in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis, BEML’s revenue rose 45.39% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). BEML order book at Rs 21,388 cr The order book stood at Rs 21,388 crore as of October 30. This included orders worth Rs 3,421 crore that are executable this year and Rs 17,967 crore that are executable in the subsequent year.