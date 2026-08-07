BEML reported a net loss of Rs 27.01 crore. In the same quarter of the previous year (Q1FY26), BEML had posted a net loss of Rs 64.11 crore. In the previous quarter (Q4FY26), the Indian defence PSU had posted a profit of Rs 179.82 crore.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 29.28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 819.62 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 633.99 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, BEML’s revenue declined sharply by 54.32% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,794.17 crore in Q4FY26.

BEML hikes FY26 final dividend to Rs 12.28 per share

BEML also recommended a revised final dividend of Rs 12.28 per equity share with face value of Rs 5 for FY26. This is equivalent to 246% of the paid-up share capital.

About BEML

BEML is a leading Indian public sector company under the Ministry of Defence, engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of products for the defence, rail and metro, mining, construction, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company produces a wide range of equipment, including earthmoving machinery, rail coaches, metro cars, defence vehicles, and engineering solutions. BEML serves customers in India and overseas markets and plays a key role in supporting the country’s infrastructure development, defence preparedness, and transportation modernization initiatives.

BEML share price

The share price of BEML has increased 3.17% in the intraday trading session. BEML shares declined 11.03% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 3.7%.