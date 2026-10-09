BEML export order news: BEML, a defence PSU, has secured an export and maintenance order worth approximately Rs 75.58 crore for these high-mobility military vehicles in Southeast Asia.

BEML said, “We hereby inform that BEML has received an order valued at approximately Rs 75.58 crore for the export and maintenance of HMV 12×12 and HMV 8×8 vehicles in the Southeast Asian region.”

BEML bags orders worth over Rs 5,764 crore in August-September

The company has not yet announced the date for declaring its Q2FY27 results for the quarter ending September 2026. In Q1FY27, BEML’s order book stood at Rs 16,285 crore as of June 30, 2026. Subsequently, the company received orders worth over Rs 5,764.85 crore between August and September, according to its regulatory filings, excluding the Mauritius order, which was valued in US dollars.

These include an order worth Rs 184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), received on August 11, to manufacture and supply fuselage structures for the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). On September 2, BEML received an order worth around Rs 180.60 crore from Integral Coach Factory for the manufacture and supply of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

On August 14, BEML received an order worth $6.65 million from Mauritius for the supply of BE220G hydraulic excavators to African markets, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Côte d’Ivoire. Following this order, BEML’s international order bookings stood at approximately $119 million as of August 14.

On September 18, BEML received an order worth over Rs 5,400 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) for the supply and maintenance of high-speed trainsets and related works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

About BEML

BEML, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers, is a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Established in May 1964, the company manufactures a wide range of equipment and products for India’s core sectors. Its operations are divided into three major business verticals: Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction, and Rail & Metro. Its product portfolio includes high-mobility defence vehicles, mining equipment, railway coaches, metro cars and other specialised engineering products. BEML operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysuru and Palakkad, and is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The Government of India holds a 54.03% stake in the company.

BEML Share price

The share price of BEML is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock has gained 18.27% in past six months.