Bharat Electronics (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector undertaking, has secured additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since its last disclosure on September 17.

The new orders cover a range of defence and technology-related products and services, including communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers and software solutions.

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The company has also received orders for upgrades, spares and services, further expanding its order inflows.

This is BEL’s first order for the month. However, BEL secured multiple orders worth approximately Rs 3,338 crore across defence and other technology segments in between July and August, as per their exchange filings.

The company received orders worth Rs 572 crore on July 13, Rs 847 crore on July 31, Rs 541 crore on August 10, Rs 730 crore on August 26 and Rs 648 crore on September 17. These orders cover a diverse range of products and solutions, including communication equipment, electro-optical systems, radar, avionics, tank subsystems, laser-based infrared (IR) jammers, thermal imagers and cyber security solutions.

The company in its Q1FY27 release also said that the order book position of the company as on 1st July was at Rs.72,258 crore. Which means BEL’s total orderbook have crossed Rs 75,000 crore.

About BEL

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, established in Bengaluru in 1954. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies electronic products and systems for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Its portfolio includes radars, missile systems, military communication equipment, electronic warfare systems, avionics, naval systems and weapon systems. BEL has also diversified into civilian and emerging technology segments, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, homeland security, smart cities, space electronics, railway and metro solutions, medical electronics and electronic voting machines (EVMs). The company serves customers in India and international markets.

BEL share price

The share price of Bharat Electronics closed at Rs 379.90 on Tuesday, up 1.69% from the previous day’s close. The stock has declined 4.48% so far this year.