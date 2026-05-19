Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has posted a 4.6% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of FY26. The public sector company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,225 crore in Q4 FY26. It had reported a net profit of Rs 2,127 crore in Q4 FY25.

Further, BEL reported 11.7% YoY revenue growth during the March quarter. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,224 crore in Q4 FY26. Its consolidated revenue in the corresponding quarter of last year was Rs 9,149 crore.

BEL dividend declared

Bharat Electronics’ board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share for FY26.

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“Recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.55/- per equity share of Rs 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company”, BEL said in an exchange disclosure.

BEL FY26 financials

Bharat Electronics’ profit during FY26 stood at Rs. 6,048.48 crores, a 14% increase over the PAT of Rs 5,288.25 crores recorded in FY25.

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BEL registered a revenue of Rs 27,479.63 crores from operations, posting a growth of 16% during FY26 over the revenue from operations of Rs 23,658.01 crores recorded during the previous year.

The public sector company’s order book position as on 1st April, 2026, stood at Rs 73,882 crores.

BEL share price

Bharat Electronics’ stock closed at Rs 424.05 on Tuesday, about 0.6% lower in the intra-day trade. In the last 5 trading sessions, the PSU’s share price has seen a 1.22% growth.

In the last one year, BEL’s stock has climbed over 16%.

About BEL

Bharat Electronics is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures state-of-the-art electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. BEL has also diversified into various areas like homeland security solutions, smart cities, e-governance solutions, space electronics.