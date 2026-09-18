Bharat Electronics has secured additional orders worth Rs 648 crore since its last disclosure on August 26, 2026. The defence public sector undertaking made the disclosure in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

What the orders cover

The fresh orders span a mix of defence and technology products. They include a laser-based IR jammer and communication equipment. The list also covers a cyber security solution and a thermal imager.

BEL said the orders further include transducers and an AI-based software solution. TR modules, upgrades, spares and services round out the list. The company did not name the specific clients or break down the value of individual orders.

About Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics is a Navratna public sector undertaking under India’s Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company manufactures electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Its offerings include radars, electronic warfare systems, communication equipment, avionics and naval systems.

Beyond defence, BEL has expanded into homeland security, smart cities and e-governance solutions. Its portfolio also covers space electronics and satellite integration, energy storage products including e-vehicle charging stations, solar power, network and cyber security, and railway and metro solutions. The company additionally produces electronic voting machines, telecom products, passive night vision devices, medical electronics, composites and software solutions.

Bharat Electronics share price

Bharat Electronics’ share price has increased 0.39% as of early trade on September 18. The company’s share price has declined 3.58% in the past month. Furthermore, Bharat Electronics’ share price has declined 3.15% in the past year.