Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 730 crore since its last disclosure on August 10. The new orders include communication equipment, radars, avionics, tank subsystems, electro-optics, cybersecurity and perimeter security systems.

BEL has also received orders for medical electronics, electronic voting machines (EVMs), jammers, batteries, spares and services, among other products.

BEL August order inflow crosses Rs 1,270 crore

Before this BEL secured orders worth Rs 541 crore on August 10. The orders included communication equipment, electro-optics, ammunition fuzes and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) systems. BEL has also received orders for spares and services, among other items.

With the latest order, BEL total order inflow for the month of August stood at Rs 1,271 crore.

BEL Q1FY27 highlights: bags Rs 3,754 crore orders

Bharat Electronics said it had an order book of Rs 72,258 crore as of July 1, providing strong revenue visibility for the company. BEL secured Rs 3,754 crore worth of orders during Q1FY27.

The company remains confident of meeting its FY27 order inflow target of Rs 55,000 crore-plus. “We are not foreseeing any problem in getting these order inflow for this year,” said Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing director of BEL.

For BEL, Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) being the biggest near-term opportunity. The company expects to receive the QRSAM order by September, subject to approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). BEL management said all the required activities and inputs from its side have been completed and the company is now waiting for the government approval process to conclude.

The QRSAM order is expected to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore while Platform orders are expected to contribute more than Rs 15,000 crore to the total target. The balance is expected to come from the company’s base business, including smaller orders, support contracts, services and annual maintenance contracts.

BEL also has several other large programmes in its pipeline. Shatrughat and Samaghat together represent an opportunity of more than Rs 9,000 crore, while Shakti Phase 4 could be worth around Rs 2,000 crore. The company is also looking at the HAMMER programme, valued at more than Rs 2,500 crore, as part of its order pipeline.

BEL is also tracking major naval programmes, including Next Generation Corvettes (NGC) and P75I. Management indicated that it expects to secure at least one of these programmes and sees a more than 50% probability of winning both. These large platform programmes could add significantly to BEL’s order inflow as government procurement moves forward.

The management expects Shatrughat and Samaghat orders within the next three to six months, making them among the key near-term order opportunities after QRSAM. Together with the company’s regular base orders, these programmes are expected to support BEL’s confidence in achieving its FY27 order inflow target.

About BEL

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, established in 1954. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company designs, develops and manufactures a wide range of defence electronics for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, including radars, communication systems, electronic warfare and avionics, electro-optics, naval systems and tank electronics. BEL has also diversified into non-defence areas such as electronic voting machines, cybersecurity, space electronics, medical electronics, smart cities, energy storage and railway and metro solutions.

BEL share price

The share price of Bharat Electronics has declined 3.04% in past three months. On year-to-date basis the stock has gained 2.41%.