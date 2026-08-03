Defence PSU and electronics major Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured fresh orders worth Rs 847 crore. The company said it had received the additional orders since its last disclosure on July 13, 2026.

BEL order details

According to the exchange filing, the new orders span a range of the company’s product and service lines, including electro-optics, a security operation centre, seekers, components, spares and services. BEL did not break down the value of individual contracts within the overall Rs 847 crore figure, nor did it name the clients involved. BEL’s order book position stood at Rs 72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026.

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BEL Q1 performance

BEL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,054 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), up 9% from Rs 969 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 5,546 crore from Rs 4,439 crore.

EBITDA increased 8% to Rs 1,559 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 28.13% from 30.29% a year ago amid higher costs.

While BEL’s Q1FY27 performance and a softer-than-expected order book weighed on its shares, brokerages believe the weakness is temporary. Nomura, Nuvama Institutional Equities and Motilal Oswal have retained their ‘Buy’ calls, saying BEL’s reaffirmed FY27 guidance, expected inflows from large defence programmes such as QRSAM, and a healthy execution pipeline should support growth. They also see the company’s push towards greater indigenisation and sustained defence spending as key drivers for earnings and margins over the longer term.

About the company

BEL, headquartered in Bengaluru, is classified as a Navratna defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and is among the country’s largest suppliers of defence electronics equipment to the armed forces, as per the filing.

BEL share price

BEL’s share price remained rather flat during intraday on August 3, 2026. The company’s share price was down 6.34% in the past month. However, the share price has been up 3.41% in the past year.