Being profitable key to fintechs’ growth: PayNearby MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

Fintech companies that burn cash to achieve a higher growth must focus on profitability first, else they risk being replaced by other profitable players in the business, PayNearby MD and CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj tells Piyush Shukla. Bajaj shares business guidance for the current fiscal and IPO plans. Excerpts:

Should fintechs focus more on growth or on profitability?

Regarding profitability and unit economics, we have always believed that in any business it is your responsibility to make money. It is an irresponsible job if you are throwing away investor money and trying to use it as cost of customer acquisition and thinking that you will make money later. By the time you try to become profitable, someone else comes with the money power and start beating the market on profitability.

How has the business been in FY23?

We have built Rs 400-crore top line annually (in FY23) with Rs 120 crore of net revenue and Rs 1 trillion throughput. We have a customer base of 266 million with 1.2 million retail touchpoints…we have built trust through transactions, through transactions we have built credibility, and started offering sachet of loans and insurance products.

What is your revenue guidance for FY24?

We believe it is a multiplier opportunity from now on. The fact is that we have added commerce products to our programme and multiplied with credit. These will propel demand in rural side. Any economy which has a sumptuous ratio of at least 50% of debt to GDP is seemingly a better economy. India today is at 18% debt-to-GDP and when we take consumption and credit to rural areas, it will do better for the ecosystem.

How many loans did you underwrite in partnership with banks?

We have partnered with both small and large banks with the thesis of FLDG (first loss default guarantee). To my retailers who have been working with me for long while, we underwrite credit for them with partner banks as a loan service provider… these are all nascent models and well demonstrated with small cohorts. So, I am not at liberty to disclose the numbers now.

Which are the banks and insurance companies you have partnered with?

We have partnered with all the relevant insurance companies, and all big banks are partners on the deposit, asset and lead generation sides. We have forged partnerships with a couple of small finance banks. Like RBI governor Das said on Wednesday, it should be an era of partnerships where banks should do deep partnerships with fintechs so they can reach the mass. Governance parameters should rest best with the banks while fintech partners should be penetrating rural markets.

Are you planning to go public anytime soon?

Certainly. That is the north star. We are looking to go public in two-three years. Responsible organisations should be publicly held, so there is certainly an approach to go public and be a trust platform to the ecosystem.

What are the key products in pipeline?

The credit and commerce is a great blend to take it to the last mile. The rail roads have already been built, we just have to put it in the train. Our network of digitally-collected entrepreneurs is already there in the ecosystem. We just need to keep adding partnerships now and invite them to the journey.