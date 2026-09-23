In a move that is seen as a boost to Make In India initiative and to expand self-reliance in the defence sector, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 811 crore with Bharat Dynamics.

Under the project, the defence PSU will procure satellite weapons and related equipment for the Indian Air Force. These weapons are scheduled for delivery over the coming two financial years.

Bharat Dynamics to source weapons for IAF

As a part of this project, Bharat Dynamics will source 160 new Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW). Alongside, the company will also supply equipment to the Indian Air Force, MoD said in a press release.

Under the Buy Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, the project value stands at Rs 810.79 crore. The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

These anti-airfield weapons are scheduled for delivery to the Defence Ministry between 2027-2028 and 2028-2029. “Its induction would certainly enhance the operational capability of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen defence preparedness of the country,” the ministry said.

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What is SAT-SAAW?

Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) is a smart precision-guided bomb designed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The bomb’s main operation is to neutralise enemy airfields from a long stand-off range.

“Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO, the system will have an indigenous content of 60% along with indigenisation of sub-systems like Initial Measurement Unit, Long Impact Delay Fuse and Twin Store Carrier to further boost Aatmanirbharta in defence,” the MoD said, describing these weapons.

Bharat Dynamics share price

Bharat Dynamics stock ended Wednesday’s trade flat on exchanges at Rs 1,161. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 15%, while over the past six months its stock has declined around 6%. Over the longer time frame of the past one year, its stock has decreased by more than 28%.

About the company

Bharat Dynamics is a miniratna and defence public sector undertaking, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It serves as a primary hub for the manufacturing of guided missiles, underwater systems, and airborne electronic warfare equipment.