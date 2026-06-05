BCPL Railway Infrastructure has secured a new contract worth Rs 4.72 crore from the Howrah Division of Eastern Railway for overhead electrification work, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges.

The Kolkata-based company received the letter of acceptance on June 4 for the replacement of old Guy Rod Assembly under the division’s electrical wing. The work involves 25 KV overhead equipment (OHE) installation and is to be completed within 18 months of acceptance, the company stated.

Guy Rod Assemblies are structural components used to anchor and stabilise overhead electrification wires on railway lines. Their replacement is part of routine infrastructure upkeep on electrified rail corridors.

Management view

Commenting on the order win, Chairman Aparesh Nandi said the company remained optimistic about further order inflows. “There is a constant flow of railway work including EPC orders, modification work, laying of new lines, addition of third and fourth lines in existing tracks, and increase in the speed of existing lines,” he said, adding that the company expected no shortage of work in the near term.

Nandi also pointed to the company’s focus on connecting underserved geographies. “We have contributed towards connecting the North East and rural parts of the country and are confident to continue serving the Indian Railway sector,” he said.

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About BCPL

BCPL Railway Infrastructure, formerly Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering, is a BSE-listed company with a roughly three-decade track record in railway electrification. Its core business covers the design, supply, erection, and commissioning of 25 KV single-phase traction overhead equipment.

According to the filing, the company’s client roster includes multiple Indian Railway zones, including Eastern, South Eastern, Northern, East Coast, and North Frontier Railways, as well as Rail Vikas Nigam and RITES. Private sector clients include Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and Usha Martin Industries, among others, the company added.