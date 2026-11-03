Footwear retailer Bata India reported a 30.45% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹18 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹13.9 crore in the corresponding period last year, while revenue from operations rose 7.5% to ₹861.8 crore, supported by higher average selling prices (ASPs), retail growth and double-digit expansion in franchise and distribution channels.

Bata’s revenue growth came despite the festive calendar largely shifting to the December quarter this year, said the company. Profit growth was supported by higher ASPs and improved operating performance.

Cash operating profit rose 9.3% year-on-year to ₹158.8 crore, while gross margin improved by 8 basis points to ₹478 crore.

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Commenting on the results, Sanjay S Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, who took charge on October 1, said growth momentum continued for the fourth consecutive quarter, with robust like-for-like growth and ASP expansion in retail, alongside double-digit growth in franchise and distribution channels.

“Gross margin improved marginally, and operating performance continued to strengthen. Inventory improved in both quantity and quality, with freshness at 92% and net stock 7% lower than on September 30, 2025,” Rao said.

The company said higher input costs and wage revisions were offset by improved inventory freshness and prudent sourcing, which helped it achieve its highest full-price sales and lower markdowns.

The company reported a foreign exchange loss of ₹3 crore on licence fee liabilities and a one time asset write off of ₹3.9 crore during the quarter. Other income declined by ₹4.6 crore following the distribution of surplus funds of ₹321.3 crore as a special dividend, according to the company disclosures.

Bata India had more than 2,000 stores, including franchise outlets, and over 3,800 key retail outlets as of September 2026. Its Zero Base Merchandising (ZBM) initiative was operational in 850 stores.

The company said it remained focused on premiumisation, network expansion, sharper assortment and volume growth, while improving operational efficiency and capital allocation.

“With festive business shifting to Q3, we expect the growth momentum to continue,” Rao said.