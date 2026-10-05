Indian banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) announced their second-quarter business update on October 4, delivering healthy credit and deposit growth during Q2 FY27. Asset quality metrics remained steady across reporting institutions, with no visible operational disruption from ongoing West Asia geopolitical tensions.

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) led the business expansion, outperforming mid-sized and large lenders like HDFC Bank. Other big names like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and others are yet to release their Q2FY27 numbers. Here is how the key banks and NBFCs performed this quarter.

HDFC Bank records best sequential loan growth in nine quarters

HDFC Bank posted a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances to Rs 32,135 Bn, recording a 5.2% sequential rise that marks its strongest quarterly credit expansion in nine quarters. Total deposits grew 18.8% year-on-year to Rs 33,275 Bn, primarily driven by term deposits.

The lender successfully mobilised $11.5 Bn (~Rs 1,103.4 Bn) in FCNR(B) deposits, accounting for nearly 8.6% of total system inflows. It extended $5.7 Bn in foreign currency loans through overseas branches.

Along with numbers, HDFC Bank made an important management change. It announced that the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as Managing Director & CEO for a three-year term effective October 27.

Small finance banks maintain aggressive lending momentum

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank expanded total disbursements by 33.1% year-on-year to Rs 10,560 Cr, lifting total advances by 31.6% to Rs 45,531 Cr. Non-microfinance loans surged 59%, boosting the secured portfolio share to 52%. Asset quality strengthened as Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 2.10%.

Equitas Small Finance Bank achieved a 38.7% surge in disbursements to Rs 7,461 Cr, driving total advances up 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 50,694 Cr. Cost of funds rose 7 basis points sequentially to 7.12%, which analysts expect will exert mild pressure on net interest margins. The bank sold Rs 110 Cr of non-performing retail and housing loans to an Asset Reconstruction Company.

AU Small Finance Bank grew advances by 27.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,50,290 Cr and deposits by 28.6% to Rs 1,70,460 Cr. A 29.1% growth in low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) raised its CASA ratio to 29.5%.

Bank of Baroda surpasses targets while Bandhan Bank grows modestly

Bank of Baroda posted an 18.3% year-on-year rise in total advances to Rs 15,124 Bn, outpacing its full-year growth guidance of 12–14%. Total deposits increased 16.7% to Rs 17,513 Bn, aided by $8 Bn in FCNR(B) deposit collections.

Bandhan Bank reported modest credit growth of 13.0% year-on-year to Rs 1,58,335 Cr, slightly below its full-year guidance of 14%. Total deposits reached Rs 1,72,689 Cr, though a 4.8% sequential drop in CASA deposits reduced its CASA ratio to 26.7%. Collection efficiency remained healthy above 98.6% across key portfolios.

Bajaj Finance expands customer base and approves capital raise

Bajaj Finance Limited added 4.42 million new customers during the quarter, bringing its total customer base to 128.9 million. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) surged 26.5% year-on-year to Rs 5,848 Bn, surpassing management’s full-year target range of 22–24%.

The board approved a Rs 175 Bn capital raise, including Rs 117 Bn through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and Rs 58 Bn via preferential warrants to promoter Bajaj Finserv. Research analysts stated that the additional capital “should provide Bajaj Finance with greater headroom to pursue AUM growth while maintaining comfortable capitalisation”.

FCNR(B) deposits boost liquidity, funding costs remain a concern

According to Axis Securities, strong foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit inflows provided key support to overall liquidity across major institutions. However, margins could remain under pressure in Q2 FY27 due to higher cost of funds. Despite the strong loan growth, lenders continue to face potential margin compression during the quarter due to rising costs of funds.