HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank reported healthy performances in Q2FY27, with earnings supported by strong loan growth, higher fee income and lower provisions. However, margins remain under pressure. Elevated funding costs and changing deposit mixes remained key challenges.

Brokerages like JM Financial expect margins to recover over the coming quarters as banks deploy FCNR(B) funds and reprice floating-rate loans, while asset quality and credit-deposit ratios remain important factors to monitor.

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Here are key highlights from key banking

HDFC Bank Q2FY27 highlights: Profit beats estimates, operating profit grew 12%

HDFC Bank Q2FY27 result is largely in-line with net profit beating estimates by 3%, according to JM Financial.

Net profit was supported by treasury gains, higher fee income and lower credit costs.

The bank’s core operating profit grew 12% year-on-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, net interest margin (NIM) declined 8 basis points sequentially to 3.32%, reflecting continued pressure from funding costs and lower lending yields.

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JM Financial expects HDFC Bank to deliver a loan growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15% over FY26-FY29.

JM Financial believes HDFC Bank’s medium-term earnings outlook remains positive despite near-term constraints arising from its liquidity position and elevated CD ratio.

The brokerage expects margins to recover as the bank runs off high-cost borrowings and reprices its floating-rate loan book. According to JM Financial, around 70% of HDFC Bank’s loans are linked to floating interest rates.

The bank’s management expects to pass on part of the recent 25-basis-point rate hike by December 2026. “Management expects to pass on a part of the recent 25bps rate hike by December 2026, supporting repricing of floating rate-linked books (~70% of loans),” JM Financial noted.

ICICI Bank Q2FY27 highlights: Profit rises 20%, CASA ratio falls to 36.1%

ICICI Bank reported a healthy performance in Q2FY27, with net profit rising 20% YoY, supported by lower provisions and strong core operating performance. However, pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) weighed on interest income growth.

ICICI Bank’s loans grew 30% YoY and 12% QoQ, while deposits rose 27% YoY and 12% sequentially. Excluding FCNR(B) deposits, loan growth stood at 24% YoY, while deposit growth was 17%.

However, the surge in term deposits pulled the current account savings account (CASA) ratio down by around 340 basis points sequentially to 36.1%. “We build in loan/deposit CAGR of approximately 21%/19% over FY26–FY28E.” JM Financial said.



Margins may recover from Q4FY27 Net interest income (NII) grew 18% year-on-year, while NIM declined 18 basis points sequentially to 4.18%.



ICICI Bank expects margins to moderate further in Q3FY27 before recovering from Q4FY27 as the bank deploys surplus FCNR(B) liquidity.

JM Financial noted that “ICICI Bank continues to deliver sector-leading loan growth, healthy fee traction and best-in-class asset quality, while near-term NIM pressure from FCNR(B) should ease as surplus liquidity is deployed from Q4FY27.”

Axis Bank Q2FY27 highlights: Loan growth hits 23%

Axis Bank reported a healthy Q2FY27 performance, with a sharp decline in provisions supporting profit growth despite weak fee income and pressure on margins.

Axis Bank’s NIM declined 10 basis points sequentially to 3.36%, while NIM excluding the FCNR(B) impact edged up one basis point to 3.47%.

Axis Bank expects net interest margins to improve in Q3 and Q4 as the bank deploys funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits.

Advances grew 23% YoY, led by corporate loans, which rose 34%, and SME loans, which increased 25%. Deposits grew 21%, but the credit-deposit ratio climbed to 94.6%.

Asset quality improved, with gross and net NPAs declining to 1.16% and 0.35%, respectively. Credit costs fell to around 51 basis points from 71 basis points in the previous quarter.

JM Financial expects “average credit cost of 70 bps over FY27–FY29.” They estimate loan and deposit growth at around 17% CAGR between FY26 and FY29, while flagging NIM recovery, the rising credit-deposit ratio and insurance income exposure as key factors to watch.

“A rising C/D ratio, NIM recovery and high exposure to insurance income remain the key variables to monitor,” JM Financial added for Axis Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), a PSU bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, a private sector bank, are yet to announce their Q2FY27 results.