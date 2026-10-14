Bank of Baroda has refuted claims of $15 billion lawsuit by NMC founder BR Shetty. It has issued a clarification on Wednesday that “It has not ‌been ‌served ​with suit ​and ​cannot ​comment on contents ⁠of ‌pleadings.” The bank added that if and when the bank is served, the bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests.

The exchange notice pointed out that the clarification is in response to media reports that Dr Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, founder of the NMC healthcare group and UAE Exchange, has filed a suit against Bank of Baroda in the Bombay High Court on October 13.

Bank of Baroda issues clarification after media reports

According to media reports, Shetty is seeking $15 billion (around Rs 1.44 lakh crore) in damages from Bank of Baroda and 25 other defendants, alleging financial irregularities and the diversion of funds from group companies.

Media reports claimed that Shetty has accused the bank of facilitating the disputed transactions, ignoring money-laundering alerts, extending unsecured loans and concealing lending exposures from auditors. Shetty has also alleged that the bank relied on guarantees bearing his forged signatures. The plaint further claims that he had relinquished control of the group companies before several disputed credit facilities were granted and that unauthorised staff operated his personal bank account, with forged documents allegedly used to implicate him in the transactions.

About Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is a public sector bank established on July 20, 1908, by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in Baroda, Gujarat. The Government of India holds a majority stake in the bank. It provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail and corporate banking, loans, deposits, trade finance, treasury operations and digital banking. The bank has a domestic and international presence, serving individuals, businesses and corporate clients across multiple countries. It is one of India’s leading public sector banks.

Bank of Baroda share price

The share price of Bank of Baroda has declined nearly 3% in the early trading session. The stock has declined 6.37% in past three months. On year-to-date basis, Bank of Baroda shares has fallen 23.23%.