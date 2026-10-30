Bank of Baroda posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 6,532 crore, rising 36% year-on-year from Rs 4,809 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income jumped 9% YoY to Rs 13,026 crore as compared to 11,954 crore in Q2 FY26.

For the quarter ended September, the lender’s Gross NPA slipped to 1.78% from 1.99% in the trailing quarter, while it dropped 38 basis points YoY to 2.16% in Q2 FY26. Also BoB’s Net NPA ratio, fell to 0.37% from 0.50% in Q1 FY27.

In the July-September quarter, the bank posted its Net NPA at Rs 5,520 crore, falling sharply from Rs 7,141 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, too NPA fell from Rs 7,017 crore in Q1 FY27.

Bank of Bardoa: Provisions fall 93% YoY

For Q2 FY27, Bank of Baroda’s total provisions fell to Rs 2,382 crore, sliding 93% YoY against Rs 1,232 crore reported in Q2 FY26. In Q1 FY27 the lender posted its provisions at Rs 6,323 crore.

As of September 2027, BoB’s total deposits stood at Rs 17,45,435 crore, rising 16.4% YoY from Rs 15,00,012 crore in Q2 FY26. International deposits registered a 14.9% YoY growth to Rs 2,61,915 crore against Rs 2,28,020 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic deposits grew 16.6% YoY to Rs 14,83,521 crore as compared to Rs 12,71,992 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, total deposits expanded 6.8% from Rs 16,33,558 crore, while international deposits advanced 3.9% from Rs 2,52,024 crore, and domestic deposits rose 7.4% from Rs 13,81,534 crore in Q1 FY27.

On the advances front, retail loans registered a 18.6% YoY growth to Rs 3,24,040 crore from Rs 2,73,116 crore in Q2 FY26. Agriculture loans expanded 19% YoY to Rs 2,01,946 crore against Rs 1,69,703 crore in the same quarter last year, while MSME loans in the September quarter stood at Rs 1,75,207 crore, advancing 21.3% YoY as compared to Rs 1,44,401 crore in Q2 FY26.

Bank of Baroda share price

On October 30, Bank of Baroda’s stock ended the trade on the NSE at Rs 238.60, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 3.5%, while over the past six months, its share price has fallen by more than 10%.