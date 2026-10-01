Bank holidays are in focus once again. After the bank strike was called off earlier this week, customers are keen to understand when the banks will be operational this weekend. As we all know, banks across the country will remain closed on Friday, October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. But if you need to get some urgent work done, you can reschedule it for Saturday, October 3, or the following week.

Are banks closed in your city?

Yes, lenders across India will be closed on October 2, as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is one of India’s three national holidays and a gazetted holiday, along with Republic Day and Independence Day.

So whether you are in the national capital, New Delhi or the financial capital, Mumbai, banks across the country will remain closed on this particular day.

Banks open on Saturday, October 3

However, banks will remain open on Saturday, October 3, following their usual weekly schedule. In India, most financial institutions observe public holidays on second and fourth Saturdays, and remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.

Additionally, banks will remain closed on October 17 in Agartala, Tripura, for the festival of Maha Saptami.

Banking holidays in October 2026

Banks are likely to be shut on a few more days in October. Financial institutions will remain closed on October 17 in Agartala for the festival of Maha Saptami. On October 19, cities of Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong will observe bank closure in celebration of Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami.

Banking services won’t be impacted

While banks will be shut, it is important to know that customers can still avail online banking services, use their credit cards to pay bills, and continue as usual with UPI transactions. However, readers are advised to contact their nearby bank branches and check the RBI holiday calendar for further clarity.

Stock exchanges closed on October 2

Indian equity markets will also remain shut on Friday in observance of Gandhi Jayanti. Trading across NSE and BSE, and segments of the money market, will be suspended on October 2. Additionally, commodity exchanges like MCX and NCDEX will also be closed for the same.

Under the T+1 settlement cycle, all your transactions made on Thursday will be settled on Monday, October 5.