Balrampur Chini Mills reported a 89.81% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 102.29 crore, compared with Rs 53.89 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue rises 12.30% to Rs 1,876.28 crore, compared with Rs 1,670.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, Balrampur Chini Mills’ net profit increased 131.69%, while revenue increased 14.63% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Balrampur chini Mills announces Rs 4 interim dividend

Balrampur chini Mills has declared an interim dividend of 400%, amounting to Rs 4 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each, for FY7.

The company has fixed November 11, as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders from November 26, 2026.