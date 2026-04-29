Bajel Projects, Bajaj Group’s EPC player in power transmission infrastructure, has secured two orders valued at over Rs 400 crore. In an exchange disclosure, the company said that it has received orders from a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) based international client for a 500 kV overhead transmission line.

The project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement program aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the MENA region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand in the region.

Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects, said that an order of this scale strengthens the company’s footprint in the MENA region. The company already has a significant presence in the region with a 50:50 joint venture with the Al Sharif Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Being entrusted with a 500 kV transmission corridor in the MENA region reflects the global confidence in our engineering capability, project execution rigour, and ability to deliver complex high-voltage infrastructure in international markets,” Ganesh said.

Bajel Projects order book

At the end of the December quarter, Bajel Projects’ EPC orderbook stood at Rs 2,912 crore. In the first three quarters of the FY26, the company completed 10 projects, including a major metro substation, projects around Maharanibagh, Ananthpuram Kurnool, Bhadla Sikar, Navsari Kala, etc.

In the December quarter, Bejal Projects’ revenue from operations stood at 562 crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 32 crore during the same period.

Bajel Projects share price

Bajel Projects’ share price was trading at Rs 190.05 at 12:53 PM on Wednesday, about 4.7% higher in intraday trade. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has grown 3.2%.

About Bajel Projects

Bajel Projects is a leading company in power infrastructure, with operations in Power Transmission and Power Distribution. Bajel was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment. The company has extensive experience in the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of transmission lines in S/C, D/C, and M/C configurations