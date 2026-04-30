Bajaj Finserv posted a 5% YoY profit growth in the March quarter of FY26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,539 crore in Q4 FY26. Its net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 2,417 crore.

Bajaj Finserv’s interest income grew 17% YoY during the quarter. The company recorded an interest income of 21,018 crore in Q4 FY, compared to interest income of Rs 17,946 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Its net total income for Q4 FY26 increased by 21% to to Rs 14,209 crore

Bajaj Finserv dividend declared

Bajaj Finserv’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26.

“This includes 20% special payout in celebration of 100 years of the Bajaj Group. The total amount of dividend is Rs 240 crore”, the company said.

The company added that the dividend will be dispatched on or before 4 August 2026.

Bajaj Finserv Q4 operations highlights

Bajaj Finserv’s arm Bajaj Finance reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5,09,975 crore at the end of Q4 FY26 compared to an AUM of Rs 4,16,661 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 22%.

Further, Bajaj General Insurance reported a Gross written premium of Rs 4,322 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 4,326 crore for Q4 FY25. The vertice’s net earned premium for Q4 FY26 increased by 7% to Rs 2.431 crore from Rs 2,270 crore in Q4 FY25.

Bajaj Life Insurance’s new business premium for Q4 FY26 increased by 26% to Rs 4,757 crore from Rs 3,789 crore in the same quarter last year. The renewal premium for the quarter increased by 18% to Rs 6,441 crore. Net Value of New Business Rs 709 crore in Q4 FY26, increasing by 29% on a yearly basis.

During the quarter, Bajaj Finserv, along with its Promoter Group entities, completed the acquisition of 23% equity stake held by Allianz SE in the two insurance subsidiaries, namely Bajaj General Insurance (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance) and Bajaj Life Insurance (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance).