Bajaj Finance reported a marginal 0.09 per cent YoY profit decline in the third quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,229 crore in Q3 FY26. The financial service sector company’s consolidated net profit in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 2,231 crore.

The company’s consolidated total income grew by 24 per cent YoY during the quarter. Bajaj Finserv reported a consolidated total income of Rs 39,708 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a total income of Rs 32,042 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Key subsidiary performance

Among the key subsidiary companies of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,978 crore during Q3FY26. The subsidiary company’s net total income for FY26 increased by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 13,875 crore, compared with Rs 11,673 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bajaj Finance’s Assets Under Management (AUM) at the end of the December quarter were at Rs 4,84,477. The company’s Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and Net NPA at the end of the quarter stood at 1.21 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively.

Bajaj General Insurance performance

Bajaj General Insurance reported net premium income of Rs 2,456 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a net premium income of Rs 2,403 crore in Q3 FY25. The subsidiary company’s gross written premium for Q3 FY26 increased by 12 per cent to Rs 7,389 crore, from Rs 6,626 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bajaj General Insurance’s Assets Under Management (AUM), represented by cash and investments, stood at Rs 36,417 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 32,633 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bajaj Life Insurance performance

Bajaj Life Insurance’s new business premium for Q3 FY26 increased by 27 per cent to Rs 3,501 crore from Rs 2,761 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM), represented by total investments, stood at Rs 1,38,028 crore as on 31 December 2025, up from Rs 1,22,023 crore as on 31 December 2024, an increase of 13 per cent YoY.