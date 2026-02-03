Bajaj Finance reported a 6.31 per cent YoY profit decline in the third quarter of FY26. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,978 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,246 crore in Q3 FY25.

The finance major’s Net Interest Income grew by 21 per cent on a yearly basis in the December quarter. It reported a Net Interest Income of Rs 11,317 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s Net Interest Income in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was Rs 9,382 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 4,85,883 crore at the end of the December quarter, registering a 22 per cent YoY growth. The company’s Net NPA was at 0.47 per cent during the quarter, compared with 0.48 per cent in the same quarter last year.

“Company took a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 265 crore towards increase in gratuity liabilities arising from past service cost on account of the New Labour Codes”, Bajaj Finance said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance Q3 operational growth

Bajaj Finance stated that its customer franchise stood at 11.54 crore at the end of Q3 FY26. The company’s customer base grew by 19 per cent YoY, compared to 9.71 crore in Q3 FY25.

The Bajaj Group’s leading company booked 1.39 crore new loans in Q3 FY26, up 15 per cent YoY from 1.2 crore during the same period last year. The company’s loan losses and provisions in Q3 FY26 were Rs 3,625 crore.

“During the quarter, to enhance balance sheet resilience amidst a volatile global economic environment, the company has further strengthened its provisioning framework by implementing a minimum Loss Given Default (LGD) floor across all businesses. Accordingly, an accelerated ECL provision of Rs 1,406 crore was made.”, Bajaj Finance stated.

Bajaj Finace share price

Bajaj Finance’s stock closed at Rs 964 on Tuesday, 6.67 per cent higher in the intra-day trade. In the 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 4.12 per cent.