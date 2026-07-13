Bajaj Consumer Care reported 24.94% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 revenue from operations to Rs 341.57 crore, from Rs 273.39 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Profit also increased 84.82% YoY to Rs 70.75 crore from Rs 38.28 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis the revenue increased 4.56% from Rs 326.66 crore and profit increased 11.19% from Rs 63.6275 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Almond Drops hair oil (ADHO) continues it’s strong run. “Domestic business delivered strong growth 30’s in Q1 FY27, with healthy sequential momentum,” the company said in its presentation.

Except for the Amla portfolio, all major product categories posted double-digit sequential growth. The company said lower prices in the coconut oil business helped improve demand, particularly in traditional trade and affordable price-point packs.

International business rebounds despite Middle East crisis

International business delivered a strong quarter on a low base, despite disruptions from the West Asia crisis, staging a strong comeback after a reset in leadership and distribution partners, the company said. Focus markets of Nepal and Bangladesh saw sustained double-digit topline growth, it added.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 24.7% in Q1FY27 from 15.8% a year ago, while gross margin improved to 61.8% from 56.7%.

Total expenses in Q1FY27 were higher at Rs 262.34 crore compared to Rs 235.17 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Consumer Care said.

About Bajaj Consumer Care

Bajaj Consumer Care, part of Bajaj Group, is homegrown FMCG firm. The company manufactures and markets a range of hair care, beauty and personal care products, led by its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil and Nomarks brands. It has a presence in more than 30 countries and focuses on innovation, quality and expanding its personal care portfolio while serving millions of consumers in India and overseas.



