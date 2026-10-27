Bajaj Auto’s profit increased 63.20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,463.10 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 15,253.64 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Bajaj Auto’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 59.68% YoY to Rs 25,125.56 crore, up from Rs 15,734.74 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Bajaj Auto’s net profit increased 7.36%. Revenue also increased 15.85% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The company’s EBITDA crossed Rs 4,000 crore and maintained its EBITDA margin at 20.9% despite continued volatility and high inflation. Favourable currency movements, operating leverage and cost-control measures helped offset the impact of rising input costs, part of which the company recovered through pricing.

The company said they recorded broad-based growth of more than 20% YoY across powertrains, markets and vehicle categories, including two-wheelers (2Ws) and three-wheelers (3Ws). Record volumes, better product mix, calibrated pricing and favourable currency realisations further supported its performance.

Domestic business posts record revenue

Bajaj Auto’s domestic business recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue, growing 30% YoY on the back of strong performance in both two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

While internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continued to grow steadily, the electric vehicle portfolio emerged as a key growth driver. Electric vehicle volumes reached a record 200,000 units, compared with 62,000 units in Q2FY26, despite supply constraints.

The electric vehicle portfolio now accounts for around one-third of the company’s domestic revenue, highlighting the growing contribution of electric mobility to its business.

Exports grow 40%, Africa and Latin America set records

Bajaj Auto’s exports grew 40% YoY, marking another record quarter despite intermittent logistical disruptions.

Africa nearly doubled its revenue over the year-ago quarter, reaching a new high and surpassing its previous quarterly peak recorded in FY21. Latin America also maintained its strong momentum, recording its highest-ever sales.

Commercial vehicles contributed to the export performance, with volumes exceeding 100,000 units during the quarter.



