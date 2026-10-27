Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 35.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,353.76 crore in the July-September quarter, beating Bloomberg estimates of Rs 3,152 crore, as strong export demand and growth in its electric vehicle portfolio supported performance. Revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also exceeded market expectations.

Revenue from operations rose 34.1% YoY to Rs 20,003.43 crore, crossing the Rs 20,000-crore mark for the first time, from Rs 14,922.05 crore a year ago. It beat Bloomberg estimates of Rs 18,918 crore. Ebitda increased 36.7% to Rs 4,170.83 crore from Rs 3,051.66 crore in the year-ago quarter, against estimates of Rs 3,909 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.85% from 20.45% a year ago.

Total expenses rose 33.1% YoY to Rs 15,965.28 crore from Rs 11,996.47 crore, with raw material and component costs increasing to Rs 13,227.93 crore from Rs 9,717.71 crore. The company said currency tailwinds, operating leverage and cost control helped offset the partial recovery of input cost inflation through pricing, supporting margins amid continued volatility and hyperinflation.

Total vehicle sales increased 19% YoY to 1.54 million units during the quarter. Two-wheeler sales rose 20% to 1.28 million units, while commercial vehicle volumes grew 17% to 265,000 units. Two-wheeler exports surged 43.2% to 677,000 units, whereas domestic two-wheeler sales grew 1.8% to 607,000 units. Total exports across two-wheelers and commercial vehicles increased 40% to 779,000 units.

Bajaj Auto said Africa business billings nearly doubled from a year ago to a record, surpassing the previous quarterly peak recorded in FY21. Latin America also reported its best-ever sales. Domestic business revenue grew 30% YoY to a record, supported by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with the electric portfolio leading expansion.

The electric portfolio, comprising Chetak scooters and electric three-wheelers, recorded around 200,000 units against 82,000 units in Q2 FY26, despite supply constraints. It now contributes around one-third of domestic revenue. Chetak revenue crossed Rs 2,000 crore, with volumes more than doubling YoY. Domestic revenue from KTM and Triumph motorcycles grew 45%, with combined volumes exceeding 40,000 units.