Logistics company Delhivery and Bajaj Auto have signed an agreement to deploy Bajaj RIKI eCarts across Delhivery’s last-mile delivery network, extending electrification to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The deployment will occur in three phases, with the first phase kicking off with the flag-off of the first lot of 200 EVs from Bajaj Auto’s Akurdi plant on Tuesday. Over 2026 and 2-27, a total of 1,500 Bajaj electric three-wheelers (L3 and L5) will be deployed.

Samardeep Subandh, president of Intra-City Business at Bajaj Auto, stated that this partnership marks the launch of the Bajaj Riki C4005 (eCart). The Bajaj Riki C4005 offers a range of 100 km on a single charge, providing reliability as well as improved comfort and ergonomics for drivers.

He said that partnering with Delhivery has the potential to impact last-mile logistics not only in metropolitan areas but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The Bajaj Riki C4005 (eCart) significantly reduces operating costs per km. When combined with Delhivery’s automated route optimisation, delivery partners can complete more drop-offs per trip. This increased operational efficiency directly contributes to a sustainable and reliable increase in daily earnings for last-mile delivery partners.

Prashant Gazipur, chief operating officer of In-City Operations at Delhivery, said that by integrating their intelligent routing systems with highly efficient cargo electric vehicles, they are creating a more profitable model for riders while offering clients a cleaner, lower-carbon supply chain.