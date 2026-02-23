AXISCADES Technologies has secured a new defence order worth around Rs 25 crore through its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions.

The company announced that the order is part of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A programme of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Mistral Solutions to supply systems for LCA Mk1A programme

Under the order, Mistral Solutions will supply Single Board Computers for the LCA Mk1A programme. The supply will further strengthen Mistral’s role in defence electronics and embedded systems for critical aerospace platforms.

All systems under the order will be manufactured and delivered from AXISCADES’ newly commissioned Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex (DAL). The facility is located at the Bengaluru Aerospace Park, near Kempegowda International Airport.

The DAL facility is a key part of AXISCADES’ strategy to support indigenous manufacturing in defence and aerospace.

Order win boosts AXISCADES’ defence portfolio

Commenting on the development, C. Manikandan, CEO of Mistral Solutions Private, said, “This order win reflects the AXISCADES Group’s increasing value addition to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

The company said this order adds to its growing defence portfolio and reflects its technical capabilities in high-performance computing systems.

The company said it remains focused on supporting India’s defence programmes through locally designed and manufactured technologies.

About the company

AXISCADES is a chip-to-product company headquartered in Bengaluru, with a strong presence in aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

AXISCADES Q3FY26

Axiscades in its Q3FY26 reported an 87.2% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations also rose to Rs 343 crore in its Q3FY26. Its defence revenue grew by 50%, aerospace revenue grew by 28%, and revenues from ESAI (Electronics, Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence) vertical expanded by 18%, compared to same period of previous year.

Share price of AXISCADE

The share price of AXISCADES, has declined nearly 1.55% in the intraday trade. The stock has gained 17.5% in the past six months.