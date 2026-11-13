AWL Agri Business, best known for its Fortune edible oil brand, expects to double its food and FMCG revenue to Rs 8,500 crore for the full year of FY27, up from nearly Rs 4,000 crore in the first half, as it sharpens its focus on the segment.

The company is targeting Rs 10,000 crore in revenue by FY28 from the food and FMCG vertical, managing director and CEO Shrikhant Kanhere said in a conversation with FE. Kanhere said the company expects the food and FMCG business to sustain growth of over 20% in the second half of FY27 as demand remains resilient in the business.

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“We remain bullish about the food and FMCG business. It is emerging as a key growth engine as the edible oil business matures,” Kanhere said. Food contributes 10% to AWL Agri’s overall revenue, while edible oils contributes 77% and industry essentials contribute 13% to topline.

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In Q2, the food and FMCG vertical saw a 28% increase in volumes and a 32% growth in revenue to Rs 2,216 crore. The segment recorded an EBITDA margin of 3.2%, in line with company guidance. Fortune Pulses grew over 40% year-on-year (YoY), crossing Rs 100 crore in quarterly revenue. Emerging food categories such as besan, soya nuggets, sugar, sattu, and poha expanded by roughly 50% YoY, making up over 35% of the total food portfolio.

To support growth, the company will also continue evaluating acquisitions to expand its presence across food categories, including rice, wheat flour, pulses and besan, as well as adjacent segments. Spices are also an area of interest, Kanhere said, with the company considering both acquisitions and greenfield expansion.

“Acquisitions are never off our table. We continue to look at a lot of opportunities, particularly in the food sector,” Kanhere said, adding that valuations remain a key consideration in evaluating proposals.

Demand conditions, meanwhile, remain mixed, with rural consumption growing marginally slower than urban demand in the second quarter. Kanhere said the difference was not significant but cautioned that inflation and deficient rainfall could weigh on rural spending.

“Much will depend on the crop output. While better irrigation in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan could cushion the impact of rainfall deficits, a weak harvest could reduce disposable incomes and dampen consumption,” he said.

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While festive demand, Kanhere said, had been encouraging, the company is turning its attention to the upcoming wedding season, which begins in mid-November and extends to December-end. An estimated 45-50 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the country during the November-December period.

On inflation, Kanhere said that elevated edible oil prices had affected consumption, with the company recording 5% volume growth in the segment in Q2 and around 3% in H1. Edible oil prices have increased by approximately 10% over the past six to seven months, although the company reduced prices following the government’s import duty cuts in September.

Kanhere expects edible oil prices to correct from current elevated levels, barring fresh geopolitical or supply-chain disruptions. However, sunflower oil could remain expensive because of supply constraints arising from the Russia-Ukraine war in the Black Sea region.