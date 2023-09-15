scorecardresearch
Awign gears up to onboard 60,000 gig workforce on 25% surge in demand during festive season

While more than 1.5 million tasks were executed between September and December last year, Awign anticipates handling over 2.5 million tasks this festive season.

Written by FE Business
In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Awign is gearing up to collaborate with more than 60,000 gig workforce.

In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Awign, a work-as-a-service platform, is gearing up to collaborate with more than 60,000 gig workforce. “As businesses gear up for the festive surge in demand, Awign has already observed a noteworthy uptick in the requirement for work fulfillment from major players across various sectors,” the company said. 

Awign predicted that during this festive season, there will be a significant increase in the demand for gig workers compared to the previous year’s festive period. While more than 1.5 million tasks were executed between September and December last year, Awign anticipates handling over 2.5 million tasks this festive season.

With an eye on the months ahead, Awign has noted a surge in demand coming from prominent players in the e-commerce, BFSI, and FMCG/CD sectors. “Companies are reaching out for fulfillment of business operations such as seller and merchant onboarding, seller audits, catalogue operations, and retail activation among others,” it said. Awign has projected a 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth projection considering consumer demand in the festive period.

Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President – Demand, Awign, said, “With the anticipation of increased consumer spending during the festive season, businesses begin their preparations well in advance to scale up their operations before the festivities begin. This proactive approach aims to improve brand visibility, expand customer outreach, and enhance overall customer experience.”

Awign is poised to activate an agile workforce comprising over 60,000 gig workers, encompassing various skill sets, languages, and geographical locations. Awign works with 175+ large enterprise clients to fulfill their business functions such as auditing, business development, and content operations among others through a mobile and distributed workforce of 1.5mn+ gig workers across 12,000+ pin codes in India.

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 12:01 IST

